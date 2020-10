One arrested in threat to kidnap and kill Wichita mayor over COVID-19 mask mandate Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

A Kansas man has been arrested in connection with threatening to kidnap and kill a mayor over a mandatory mask ordinance to combat the coronavirus, which he claimed were a form of tyranny, the mayor said Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Auto Shop Owner is Rude to Disabled Woman



Occurred on October 5, 2020 / Olympia, Washington, USAInfo from Licensor: I had a rough interaction with a man at 'Above and Beyond Auto Care' in Olympia, while I was attempting to go to the Good Life.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this