Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Lee Roth's brush with art

CBS News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The longtime frontman for Van Halen is now making a name for himself as an artist and social commentator trained in sumi-e, the Japanese art of ink painting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Lee Roth David Lee Roth

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/18

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how extreme weather events are bringing the issue of climate change home to more and more..
CBS News
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Van Halen Van Halen American hard rock/heavy metal band

You Might Like


Tweets about this