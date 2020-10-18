Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says He Gets Places Like Scranton. Some in Town Aren’t So Sure.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Scranton, Pa., is no longer the dying coal town of Joseph Biden’s youth. It is more racially diverse and prosperous, and not everyone there is enthusiastic about his candidacy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scranton, Pennsylvania Scranton, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States

Joe Biden's Scranton is filled with signs and anxious Democrats

 "I don't care if he was from Timbuktu," said Mary Pat Burke, who lives near Biden's childhood home. "He seems very in tune with the needs of the middle class."
CBS News
'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home [Video]

'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home

The current owners of Joe Biden's childhood home, the Kearns, say the former VP has never left Scranton behind as he seeks the White House. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
'It's in his roots' [Video]

'It's in his roots'

The current owners of Joe Biden's childhood home, the Kearns, say the former VP has never left Scranton behind as he seeks the White House. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020

 Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News

WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 As sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Trump paints dystopian picture of US under Biden

 On the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in speech: "Look I get that thispresident wants full credit for the economy he inherited, and zero blame forthe pandemic." "Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things," Mr Obamaadded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Obama hits the trail for Biden in Pennsylvania

 He made his first in-person appearance for Biden in the Keystone State at a socially distanced drive-in rally.
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

10/21/20: Red and Blue

 Fmr. Pres. Obama hits the 2020 campaign trail; Winning over blue collar voters in Pennsylvania
CBS News

Obama to Pa. voters: 'Turn out like never before'

 Former President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania Wednesday, blasting President Donald Trump and warning voters..
USATODAY.com

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton [Video]

'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania has become one of the central battlegrounds in the race to the White House, as the former Vice President casts the race as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden And Liberal Censorship – OpEd

Biden And Liberal Censorship – OpEd It is Democrats and the technology companies which support them that are doing most of the censoring that is identified with fascist societies.  We can thank...
Eurasia Review

Dr. Jill Biden avoids tough questions on 'The View' as hosts skip past Hunter Biden allegations

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken heat for a lack of media appearances, but his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, took a break...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.com

WOW: Computer repairman who exposed Biden emails says FBI told him to stay quiet

 (Natural News) The Delaware computer repair man who revealed Hunter and Joe Biden’s email dealings with a Burisma executive told reporters that the FBI had...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this