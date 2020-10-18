|
Biden Says He Gets Places Like Scranton. Some in Town Aren’t So Sure.
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Scranton, Pa., is no longer the dying coal town of Joseph Biden’s youth. It is more racially diverse and prosperous, and not everyone there is enthusiastic about his candidacy.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scranton, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States
Joe Biden's Scranton is filled with signs and anxious Democrats"I don't care if he was from Timbuktu," said Mary Pat Burke, who lives near Biden's childhood home. "He seems very in tune with the needs of the middle class."
CBS News
'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
'It's in his roots'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News
WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisAs sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump paints dystopian picture of US under BidenOn the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Obama hits the trail for Biden in PennsylvaniaHe made his first in-person appearance for Biden in the Keystone State at a socially distanced drive-in rally.
CBS News
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
10/21/20: Red and BlueFmr. Pres. Obama hits the 2020 campaign trail; Winning over blue collar voters in Pennsylvania
CBS News
Obama to Pa. voters: 'Turn out like never before'Former President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania Wednesday, blasting President Donald Trump and warning voters..
USATODAY.com
Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe BidenFormer President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this