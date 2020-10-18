|
DNC chair says early-vote numbers point to enthusiasm for Democrats
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party
DNC Chair Tom Perez sees enthusiasm for Democrats in early-vote numbersDemocratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says Democrats are "taking nothing for granted" despite favorable polling numbers.
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 18, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, DNC Chair Tom Perez and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
Transcript: Tom Perez on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with DNC Chair Tom Perez that aired Sunday, October 18, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
Trump ally offered to arrange Assange pardon -lawyer
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:29Published
Election live updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to MidwestTuesday marks one week before Election Day, as some form of voting is already underway in all 50 states.
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett Set to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
US election 2020: Little faith in Trump or Biden, suggests Arab pollNeither candidate is popular but most prefer a Biden presidency, a survey in the Middle East finds.
BBC News
Trump, Biden hustle for key votes in swing states
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:36Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
America divided: Summer of protests shaping voters' attitudes to US election
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:18Published
Seven Days Until Election, Trump's Approval Rating Is Around Same Level as During ImpeachmentWith just seven days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump's approval rating sits at a similar level to the lows he experienced during his..
WorldNews
'They agree with me.' Trump courts Sanders supporters at rallies; progressives say it won't workDemocrats called Trump's messaging on Sen. Bernie Sanders "desperate," pointing to Biden's lead in polls, and asserted the party is unified this time.
USATODAY.com
Fighting an Uphill Senate Re-election Battle, Doug Jones Does It His WayMr. Jones, from deeply conservative Alabama, is the Senate’s most vulnerable Democratic incumbent. But far from tiptoeing toward re-election, he seems almost..
NYTimes.com
US elections: Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court nominee despite Democrats' opposition
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:42Published
Texas, Ohio human settlement in United States of America
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Bloomberg Funds Last-Minute Advertising Blitz for Biden in Texas and OhioThe billionaire former New York City mayor has concentrated largely on Florida in the general election. But his private polling found President Trump vulnerable..
NYTimes.com
'Rescued from this evil': 179 arrested, 45 missing children recovered in Ohio's 'Operation Autumn Hope'An operation involving more than 50 law enforcement offices and other agencies led to 179 arrests and the recovery of 45 missing children in Ohio.
USATODAY.com
Ohio Democrats in heavily Republican area hope to dent GOP dominance in presidential electionDemocrats in Ohio's Appalachian region are approaching the 2020 general election with a mix of optimism and concern. Though there's little chance Joe Biden could..
CBS News
Cop Drags Handcuffed Black Teen Over Concrete During Arrest, Gets Paid SuspensionA police officer has been suspended after dragging an underage, black teenager across the pavement ... despite the fact the teen is not resisting. The incident..
TMZ.com
Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America
Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final DaysAppearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com
Iowa never locked down. Its economy is struggling anyway.President Trump has blamed Democratic officials’ rules for impeding the recovery. But even where restrictions are few, business is far from normal.
NYTimes.com
CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21Published
Biden Has Narrow Lead in Iowa, and Senate Race Is Tight, Poll ShowsThe latest New York Times/Siena College poll shows President Trump struggling in a state he won comfortably in 2016 and Senator Joni Ernst facing a tough..
NYTimes.com
Live Updates: U.S. reports more than 60,000 new COVID-19 casesIn at least four Midwestern states — South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho and Wisconsin — an alarming 20% of recent tests are positive.
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this