DNC chair says early-vote numbers point to enthusiasm for Democrats

CBS News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Perez said Joe Biden is now competing with President Trump in states like Arizona, Texas, Ohio and Iowa.
DNC Chair Tom Perez sees enthusiasm for Democrats in early-vote numbers

 Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says Democrats are "taking nothing for granted" despite favorable polling numbers.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 18, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, DNC Chair Tom Perez and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Transcript: Tom Perez on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with DNC Chair Tom Perez that aired Sunday, October 18, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
