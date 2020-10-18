|
Colorado wildfires force evacuations
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak Fire, one of two Rocky Mountain wildfires, that have been pushed by strong winds has become the largest in Colorado's history.
Historic wildfires burn hundreds of thousands of acres throughout ColoradoSheriffs' deputies led a dramatic effort Wednesday night to evacuate residents from their homes as flames and plumes of smoke filled the northern Colorado sky...
Firefighters brave 'really tough' conditions at Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado historyThe fire began Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It was 55% contained as of Wednesday night.
Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rageAlmost two dozen hikers were airlifted to safety after a wildfire broke out in a recreation area in Colorado's San Juan Mountains.
