Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado wildfires force evacuations

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak Fire, one of two Rocky Mountain wildfires, that have been pushed by strong winds has become the largest in Colorado's history.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: 'It just exploded': Wildfires scorch Colorado, force evacuations by the thousands

'It just exploded': Wildfires scorch Colorado, force evacuations by the thousands 00:37

 The CalWood Fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

Historic wildfires burn hundreds of thousands of acres throughout Colorado

 Sheriffs' deputies led a dramatic effort Wednesday night to evacuate residents from their homes as flames and plumes of smoke filled the northern Colorado sky...
CBS News

Firefighters brave 'really tough' conditions at Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history

 The fire began Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It was 55% contained as of Wednesday night.
USATODAY.com

Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rage

 Almost two dozen hikers were airlifted to safety after a wildfire broke out in a recreation area in Colorado's San Juan Mountains.
USATODAY.com

Rocky Mountains Rocky Mountains Major mountain range in western North America


Related videos from verified sources

Experts Hopeful For Wintery Weather But Fear It Won't Be Enough [Video]

Experts Hopeful For Wintery Weather But Fear It Won't Be Enough

Temperatures below freezing and the potential for rain and snow in the coming days likely won’t put out the wildfires burning across Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:08Published
Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome Fire [Video]

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome Fire

Windy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:29Published
Full news conference: Boulder County officials provide update on Calwood Fire, Oct. 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. [Video]

Full news conference: Boulder County officials provide update on Calwood Fire, Oct. 21, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office Division Chief Mike Wagner and planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer provide an update on the Calwood and Lefthand Canyon fires burning in Boulder County on Oct. 21,..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 14:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Firefighters brave 'really tough' conditions at Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history

 The fire began Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It was 55% contained as of Wednesday night.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Denver PostDaily CallerSBS

Hundreds ordered to evacuate as Colorado wildfire rages

 The town of Grand Lake was under an evacuation order Wednesday night as the East Troublesome Fire approached, officials said.
Upworthy Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.comSBSVOA News

Cameron Peak Fire Could Take Weeks To Contain

Cameron Peak Fire Could Take Weeks To Contain Watch VideoFirefighters are trying to get a handle on wildfires burning across Colorado, including the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history. The...
Newsy Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

JFeen_MMA

Josh 🥊🥋🥊 RT @TGNS____: Hiker describes helicopter rescue shortly after start of Ice Fire in Colorado (Click on article below) #TGNS “Greg Anson told… 2 hours ago

TGNS____

TGNS Hiker describes helicopter rescue shortly after start of Ice Fire in Colorado (Click on article below) #TGNS “Greg… https://t.co/pszVIZ61d9 10 hours ago

OroraTech

OroraTech We entered into 3D mode in our #wildfire detection service to see the #IceFire in #SanJuan 94 hotspots detected in… https://t.co/9JAcGNnIi9 22 hours ago

MicheleneBerkey

Michelene Berkey Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rage #SmartNews https://t.co/cGiz7LX5SP 1 day ago

IronFalcon77

Z RT @Hendricks_D: #TuesdayThoughts Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rage https://t.c… 2 days ago

Hendricks_D

Diane Hendricks #TuesdayThoughts Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rage… https://t.co/BmNFpRwvQo 2 days ago

lpsolutions

Tactical Training Services, LLC RT @RetailLP: Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rage https://t.co/rEgvlgKu8I https://t.… 2 days ago

RetailLP

NRA/ Security and LP News Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rage https://t.co/rEgvlgKu8I https://t.co/s33ehqrenr 2 days ago