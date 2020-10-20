Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Cancels Hilary Swank’s ‘Away’ After One Season

The Wrap Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Netflix Cancels Hilary Swank’s ‘Away’ After One SeasonIt looks like we won’t be finding out what happened after the crew finally landed on Mars. A month and a half after it premiered, Netflix has canceled “Away,” the science fiction drama led by Hilary Swank.

“Away” had very good ratings upon launch, according to Nielsen, debuting at 6 after it launched Sept. 4, and subsequently spending several weeks in the top 10 of streaming shows. But Netflix weighs viewing versus cost when making decisions about renewals or cancellations, according to individuals with knowledge, and that rather than pilots it gives a full season orders to any show it greenlights.

Executive produced by Jason Katims, “Away” was created by Andrew Hinderaker, who executive produces the series along with showrunner Jessica Goldberg, as well as Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.

*Also Read:* 'Dawson's Creek' to Move to Netflix Next Month - Still Without Original Theme Song

Alongside Swank, it starred Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu and Monique Curnen.

Per its official logline, the show followed American astronaut Emma Green (Swank) as she “prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Charles) and teenage daughter (Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'LA's Finest' Canceled on Spectrum After 2 Seasons

'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' Canceled by Showtime Due to COVID-19

'Teenage Bounty Hunters' Canceled After One Season at Netflix
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews [Video]

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:21Published
Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage [Video]

Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:28Published
Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away' [Video]

Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away'

Netflix's new sci-fi adventure "Away" launches on Friday, September 4, and stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante what it was like to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix Axes Hilary Swank Starrer 'Away' After One Season

 Away didn’t survive the mission. Netflix has decided to not move forward with a second season of the space travel series which starred Hilary Swank, Deadline...
Just Jared

Hilary Swank starrer Netflix series Away cancelled after first season
Indian Express


Tweets about this

DapperGenius

Troy Williams You can be scientifically accurate and dull, or "inaccurate" and exciting. Away was inaccurate and dull, while pret… https://t.co/hCy3HwVMBl 6 minutes ago

dfriend

David Friend RT @dfriend: Netflix came for "Away." The space-bound Hilary Swank drama has been chopped by the streaming company after one season. http… 8 minutes ago

dfriend

David Friend Netflix came for "Away." The space-bound Hilary Swank drama has been chopped by the streaming company after one se… https://t.co/HAliOOVWw8 9 minutes ago

PhoenixEyeGold

PhoenixEyeGold RT @GamesRadar: Say goodbye to the Hilary Swank's Netflix sci-fi series #Away https://t.co/j8N6ZuKA2P 20 minutes ago

richsheff

richard wilson RT @Independent: Netflix cancels Hilary Swank show Away after just one season https://t.co/JoUtBv2Q5M 20 minutes ago

defpen

Def Pen Netflix Cancels 'Away' Starring Hilary Swank https://t.co/EXTawMB6JT https://t.co/8lTGrUKKNU 45 minutes ago

GamesRadar

GamesRadar+ Say goodbye to the Hilary Swank's Netflix sci-fi series #Away https://t.co/j8N6ZuKA2P 46 minutes ago

Brandad2E

Lord Brandad2 Esq 🇪🇺 Netflix cancels Hilary Swank show Away after just one season - The Independent ⁦@netflix⁩ What’s the point of havi… https://t.co/XBg3NkzvNk 1 hour ago