Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell Moves to Head Off Stimulus Deal as Pelosi Reports Progress

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid, fearing political repercussions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Stimulus Negotiations Continue On Capitol Hill

Stimulus Negotiations Continue On Capitol Hill 02:13

 Talks for a new coronavirus relief bill continue between Democrats and Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now giving a different take on what the deadline is for a deal. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

In California: Disneyland won't be reopening soon, ballot box set on fire in L.A. suburb

 Plus: The state attorney general sues the GOP over its ballot drop boxes. Counties push back against state reopening guidelines. Greenhouse gas emissions..
USATODAY.com

US Stocks: Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higher

 Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..
WorldNews
What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties [Video]

What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties

State numbers show slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats turned out to vote in-person on Monday. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone breaks down the total early vote counts and what they mean right now.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:31Published

Pelosi "optimistic" about relief deal with White House, but Senate GOP remains resistant

 House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News

Stimulus Deal: Pelosi Reports Progress as McConnell is Against Proposal

 The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Covid-19 coronavirus: McConnell warns White House against relief deal

 Washington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..
New Zealand Herald

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump walks out of "60 Minutes" interview

 The interview, which was taped at the White House, is slated to run on Sunday.
CBS News

Watergate Led to Reforms. Now, Would-Be Reformers Believe, So Will Trump.

 Among the possibilities are proposals developed by a Justice Department official from the Bush administration and a White House counsel under President Barack..
NYTimes.com

Race to the White House: In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

 President Donald Trump shunned formal debate practice on Tuesday and was heading instead for another of his big rallies, two days ahead of the final presidential..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News [Video]

'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News

The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days' to support Biden and the Democratic party.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:58Published

A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map

 Enormous advertising buys announced in the last month of the campaign amount to a huge advantage for Joe Biden, allowing him to fight in long-shot states like..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed [Video]

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she should know by the end of the day whether the Trump administration will be able to pass a new stimulus deal before the election.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:42Published
Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election [Video]

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for non-partisan deal [Video]

Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for non-partisan deal

Talks among lawmakers today could determine if we see a new COVID relief bill before Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a deadline for republicans and democrats to come together today and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

joshuariy

Joshua Riecke "A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map" by Nick Corasaniti via NYT https://t.co/3JvI53tCBx 29 minutes ago

nbmundonews

NB Mundo News A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map https://t.co/JHdlOPshQq https://t.co/bAo96mUwxW 37 minutes ago

VaradeNitin

नितिन वराडे A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map https://t.co/OYF5TVSa0H By BY NICK CORASANITI from NYT U.S… https://t.co/I2TDjrape9 47 minutes ago

Tanveer94924481

Tanveer A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map https://t.co/OUnB28dTcZ 52 minutes ago

tamalchanda

Tamal Chanda A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map https://t.co/Q9kL8ubVFo 55 minutes ago

JAPITTER

Coming in HOT!🔥😷...I V😏TED! RT @Libertea2012: A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map https://t.co/YoblyZePMX 58 minutes ago

Vivek44239530

Vivek A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map https://t.co/RXfBZMj6xu 1 hour ago

shafia_sadiq

shafia sadiq A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map by Nick Corasaniti https://t.co/6fx0A5GPh6 1 hour ago