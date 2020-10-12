Global  
 

Trump walks out of "60 Minutes" interview

CBS News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The interview, which was taped at the White House, is slated to run on Sunday.
News video: Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself 00:38

 US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump sat down at...

