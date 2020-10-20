Global  
 

Stimulus Deal: Pelosi Reports Progress as McConnell is Against Proposal

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid, fearing political repercussions.
In California: Disneyland won't be reopening soon, ballot box set on fire in L.A. suburb

 Plus: The state attorney general sues the GOP over its ballot drop boxes. Counties push back against state reopening guidelines. Greenhouse gas emissions..
USATODAY.com

US Stocks: Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higher

 Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..
WorldNews
What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties [Video]

What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties

State numbers show slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats turned out to vote in-person on Monday. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone breaks down the total early vote counts and what they mean right now.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:31Published

Pelosi "optimistic" about relief deal with White House, but Senate GOP remains resistant

 House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: McConnell warns White House against relief deal

 Washington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..
New Zealand Herald

Fact check: Claims are false about Mitch McConnell's wealth, Kentucky's lack of it

 A meme highlighting extremes of Kentucky is false. Its senior senator isn't the richest, and the state isn't quite the poorest.
USATODAY.com
Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election [Video]

Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election

The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

McConnell Moves to Head Off Stimulus Deal as Pelosi Reports Progress

 The top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com

Trump walks out of "60 Minutes" interview

 The interview, which was taped at the White House, is slated to run on Sunday.
CBS News

Watergate Led to Reforms. Now, Would-Be Reformers Believe, So Will Trump.

 Among the possibilities are proposals developed by a Justice Department official from the Bush administration and a White House counsel under President Barack..
NYTimes.com

Race to the White House: In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

 President Donald Trump shunned formal debate practice on Tuesday and was heading instead for another of his big rallies, two days ahead of the final presidential..
New Zealand Herald

'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News [Video]

'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News

The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days' to support Biden and the Democratic party.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:58Published

A Democratic Super PAC Surge Helps Biden Expand His Map

 Enormous advertising buys announced in the last month of the campaign amount to a huge advantage for Joe Biden, allowing him to fight in long-shot states like..
NYTimes.com

