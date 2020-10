Popular North Alabama Brewery Closing Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Stress Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

One famous North Alabama brewery is closing due to the adverse effects brought about by COVID-19. Decatur's Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company declared it will come to a permanent close at the end of October. One famous North Alabama brewery is closing due to the adverse effects brought about by COVID-19. Decatur's Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company declared it will come to a permanent close at the end of October. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cautiously Optimistic COVID Numbers as New Cases Drop 15% This Week



The news on coronavirus in the U.S. this week is cautiously optimistic: new cases of infection are down almost 15%. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:02 Published on August 27, 2020

Tweets about this