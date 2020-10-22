|
Sandra Oh 'Over the Moon' at new animated film
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Actor Sandra Oh voices a character in new Netflix animated movie "Over the Moon." She says one of the things that excited her about the film was its diverse "variety of characters that you can see yourself in." (Oct. 22)
