Sandra Oh 'Over the Moon' at new animated film

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Actor Sandra Oh voices a character in new Netflix animated movie "Over the Moon." She says one of the things that excited her about the film was its diverse "variety of characters that you can see yourself in." (Oct. 22)
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Over The Moon': Featurette – Lantern Installation

'Over The Moon': Featurette – Lantern Installation 01:00

 Over The Moon: Featurette – Lantern Installation - Over the Moon star Cathy Ang reveals sneak peak of lantern installations which will illuminate London and Birmingham Chinatowns from this week until mid-November, marking the release of new animated film OVER THE MOON, debuting on Netflix on 23 Oct

Sandra Oh Sandra Oh Canadian actress

Sandra Oh: 'Killing Eve' not shooting any time soon

 "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh says season four of the hit show, following a cat-and-mouse chase between an intelligence officer and globe-trotting assassin, has..
USATODAY.com
Sandra Oh to star in supernatural horror film 'Umma' [Video]

Sandra Oh to star in supernatural horror film 'Umma'

The film is being produced by Sam Raimi.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh to star in 'The Tiger's Apprentice' [Video]

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh to star in 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Yeoh and Oh have lent their voices to the adaptation of the children's book written by Laurence Yep.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy [Video]

Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy

Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the seven-plus decades since independence.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:22Published

£12bn wiped off Netflix with fewer customers joining over the summer

 More than £12billion was wiped off the value of Netflix last night after fewer customers joined...
WorldNews
'Cobra Kai' Brings in Big Viewership Numbers For Netflix | THR News [Video]

'Cobra Kai' Brings in Big Viewership Numbers For Netflix | THR News

'Cobra Kai' is bringing focus, form, and strong viewing numbers for Netflix. The series, which began streaming on Netflix in early September, is sitting pretty in the top spot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:56Published

