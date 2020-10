You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources George Floyd Latest: Judge Releases Body Cam Footage From 2019 Incident



Christiane Cordero has the latest in the George Floyd case. (2:30)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 16, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:29 Published 6 days ago Defense Wants 2019 Floyd Arrest Video Made Evidence



David Schuman explains what legal observers believe the effect of the video of George Floyd’s 2019 arrest might be-- even if it doesn't end up in the trial (2:06).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 15, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago WEB EXTRA: George Floyd's 2019 Minneapolis Police Arrest



A Minneapolis Police body camera video of officers arresting George Floyd in 2019 was made public Thursday, at the urging of attorneys defending the four officers charged in his death (16:42).WCCO 4.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 16:42 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this