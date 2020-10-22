Global  
 

After 21 years, Pepsi Center to be renamed Ball Arena as part of new partnership

Denver Post Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche will be known as Ball Arena as part of a multiyear global partnership between Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.
