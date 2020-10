Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Supreme Court Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee and sent the request for full Senate consideration. The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee and sent the request for full Senate consideration. 👓 View full article