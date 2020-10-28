Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation

Mashable Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
It's been less than six weeks since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, but the Republicans have already confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.

During Tuesday night's edition of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah expressed shock at just how quickly the Senate moved to fill the seat.

"I mean...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts [Video]

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been officially sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Locals Express Mixed-Emotions Over Amy Coney Barrett's Face-Paced Confirmation [Video]

Locals Express Mixed-Emotions Over Amy Coney Barrett's Face-Paced Confirmation

Locals Express Mixed-Emotions Over Amy Coney Barrett's Face-Paced Confirmation

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:03Published
Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation [Video]

Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

How the expected Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett before the election impacts the evangelical vote

 The Senate is expected to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the presidential election. Bonnie Kristian — contributing editor for "The...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.comMediaiteNewsmax

Amy Coney Barrett swears first of two Supreme Court oaths hours after being confirmed by Senate

 After one of the most partisan confirmation votes in U.S. history, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is preparing to become the latest Supreme Court justice. She'll swear...
CBS News

US Senate panel votes to approve Trump court pick anyway

 The Republican-led US Senate Judiciary Committee approved US President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime US Supreme Court seat despite...
SBS


Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barretts very fast Supreme Court confirmation (Sam Haysom/Mashable!) https://t.co/lQ7ZWSr9Bh 17 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation https://t.co/G9CP2OjMfd #tech #news… https://t.co/UQXkxEoU42 22 minutes ago

anonymousspide3

anonymous_spider_report 🕷🖖😷 Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation https://t.co/FXbIYzqHAN 31 minutes ago

sixfo_grp

The_November_Man!✊🏿🇳🇬🙏🏾 RT @mashable: Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation https://t.co/9ZmmNuoPbW https://t.co/ssHJALULnt 32 minutes ago

maxionl

Max Online Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation: It's been less than six weeks since… https://t.co/QAhCBcna6t 34 minutes ago

CashWriters

Cash For Writers Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation - https://t.co/UyfeVJtv3g https://t.co/o7bbrHgPAK 40 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation https://t.co/qVbPtcO06j 40 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Trevor Noah reacts to Amy Coney Barrett's very fast Supreme Court confirmation https://t.co/9ZmmNuoPbW https://t.co/ssHJALULnt 41 minutes ago