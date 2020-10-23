Natalie Portman pens children's book of inclusive fables
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Motherhood is what makes Natalie Portman's latest project, "Natalie Portman's Fables," so close to her heart. Portman tweaked three classic children's stories — "The Tortoise and the Hare," "The Three Little Pigs" and "Country Mouse and City Mouse" — to make them more gender-inclusive. (Oct. 22)
Natalie Portman was supposed to be getting in shape for "Thor: Love And Thunder", but instead, she says she's been putting off her workouts during the pandemic. While she may not be hitting the gym, the actress has been busy with her latest project, a gender-inclusive book of classic fables.