High stakes ahead of the final presidential debate
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what's at stake in the final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
