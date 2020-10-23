Global  
 

High stakes ahead of the final presidential debate

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what's at stake in the final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Political Science Expert: Stakes Of Final Presidential Debate More About ‘Votes To Be Lost’ Than Gained

Political Science Expert: Stakes Of Final Presidential Debate More About ‘Votes To Be Lost’ Than Gained 02:48

 CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Charles Zelden, a professor at Nova Southeastern University.

Trump and Biden debate health care plans and preexisting conditions

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address their plans for health care..
CBS News

'Nothing was unethical': Joe Biden defends Hunter Biden under pressure from Trump in debate

 Joe Biden sought to fend off questions about his son, Hunter Biden, and potential conflicts of interest overseas during the last presidential debate.
USATODAY.com
'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19 [Video]

'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over the coronavirus pandemic during their second and last debate, with Biden saying Trump has downplayed the threat, and Trump claiming he's already done what Biden proposes.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Biden and Trump address national security and election interference

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address top national security officials'..
CBS News

Trump says Obama underestimated him [Video]

Trump says Obama underestimated him

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."

Credit: Reuters Studio
Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch [Video]

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Barack Obama to hold first in-person event for Biden

 Former President Barack Obama is returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday for his first in-person 2020 campaign event for Joe Biden In 2016, the man known as one..
WorldNews

Why These Voters Rejected Hillary Clinton but Are Backing Joe Biden

 For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large..
NYTimes.com

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family [Video]

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family

A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations about business dealings between the Biden family and Chinese counterparts.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Trump and Biden offer different solutions to reopening schools at final debate [Video]

Trump and Biden offer different solutions to reopening schools at final debate

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden discuss reopening schools and teachers' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (International)
'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debate [Video]

'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debate

President Trump and former Vice President Biden debate the White House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: USA Today News (International)
Political Preview: Final Presidential Debate [Video]

Political Preview: Final Presidential Debate

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down what to expect from the second and final presidential debate Thursday night.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden executed SEAL Team Six – here's the proof

 (Natural News) A trove of evidence is being incrementally released showing that Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden knowingly and deliberately executed SEAL Team Six...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Trump's campaign is despondent as he keeps reusing strategies which worked against Hillary Clinton but aren't landing on Joe Biden, reports say

 The New York Times and The Associated Press reported that Trump's team worry that he has failed to adapt his strategy to his opponent.
Business Insider

