Photos: East Troublesome fire grows as residents evacuate near Granby

Denver Post Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The East Troublesome Fire which had been estimated to be around 19,000 acres in size Wednesday -- burned into Rocky Mountain National Park from the southwest, raising the possibility for a time that it could merge with the Cameron Peak fire, as it previously had burned into the park from the north. The entire park was closed to the public.
 The East Troublesome Fire is now almost six times as large as it was around 6 p.m. Wednesday, reaching more than 170,000 acres and forcing evacuations in and around Grand Lake and Estes Park, as well as a total closure of Rocky Mountain National Park.

