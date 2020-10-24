Before and after satellite photos show impact of East Troublesome Fire around Grand Lake

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 300-400 Structures Lost In East Troublesome Fire: 'The Death Of A Lifetime'



A firefighting source told CBS4 that 300-400 structures are lost in the area south-southwest of Grand Lake, between Highways 125 and 34. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:42 Published 31 minutes ago Grand County Residents Focus On Recovery As East Troublesome Fire Continues To Burn



As firefighters continue to work to contain the East Troublesome Fire, the community is already preparing for recovery. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:14 Published 4 hours ago Estes Park Evacuated As East Troublesome Fire Burns Nearby



15,000 have been ordered to evacuate as a dangerous fire burns nearby. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:09 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this