Before and after satellite photos show impact of East Troublesome Fire around Grand Lake
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Here's what Grand Lake looked like before and after the East Troublesome Fire became the second-biggest fire in Colorado history.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
East Troublesome Fire update — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23 32:37
East Troublesome Fire and Grand County officials said Friday at 11 a.m. that the weather has calmed fire conditions, but winds are expected to pick back up on Friday afternoon.
