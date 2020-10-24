Global  
 

Gun buyer linked to 2015 San Bernardino terror attack gets 20 years

FOXNews.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The man who bought two rifles that husband-and-wife assailants used to kill 14 people in a Southern California terror attack nearly five years ago was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.
