Kiszla: When are these young Broncos going to stop making excuses and start scoring touchdowns? Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Patience is required for an NFL team with a young quarterback. But progress has been painstakingly slow. Although director of football operations John Elway dedicated the 2020 draft to surrounding Lock with talent, the Broncos have been so hesitant to turn Lock loose it sometimes feels as if he's wearing the same old shackles coach Dan Reeves clamped on Elway way back in the 1980s.

