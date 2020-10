You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Where do we stand on U.S. stimulus talks?



It's a crucial week for the U.S. stimulus bill. The Republican-led Senate has scheduled two votes on a plan that could bring some financial relief to millions of people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal must be reached by this Tuesday if a stimulus package is to pass by election day. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago Trump ‘Ready to Sign’ Stimulus



President Donald Trump says he is ready to sign a stimulus bill. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this