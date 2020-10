Brexit Talks Extended to Oct. 28 as UK Indicates Optimism Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The latest trade talks between Britain and the European Union have been extended into the middle of this week, as the U.K. government indicated optimism about signing a deal.EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will remain in London for discussions through Oct. 28, according... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this