Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

Bobby Soto on The Tax Collector



The star of a film about California's Chicano culture has said it was "naturaland real" to have white actor Shia LaBeouf also appear in the movie. BobbySoto said LaBeouf's character in the David Ayer film The Tax Collector mimicshis own experiences of growing up on the west side of Los Angeles. The duoplay two enforcers for a crime lord who run into trouble when an old rivalreappears in the gritty crime thriller. Suicide Squad filmmaker Ayer haspreviously defended his decision to cast LaBeouf in the film, saying the actoris “not taking anyone’s work away” because he’s portraying a "whiteboy whogrew up in the hood." Soto told the PA news agency: "It was just natural forsomeone that is a white boy growing up in west Los Angeles to become someonelike that character that you see portrayed in the film, which is somethingthat I grew up around. "I have cousins that are German-Italian and they grewup in west Los Angeles and south Los Angeles just like myself and they gotinto a lot of heavy things themselves. "You see them, they've got big ears,big nose, big jaws, big guys, and they have green eyes or blue eyes and theyare white so it was nothing to discuss, it was more like 'Sure that is part oflife, part of this kind of life.'

