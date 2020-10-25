|
Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The former vice president talks with Norah O’Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the “stark” differences between himself and President Trump. O'Donnell also speaks with Mr. Biden's running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden’s tax planFormer Vice President Biden lays out how he will pay for several trillion dollars of new spending over the next decade
CBS News
Joe Biden on his age and choice for vice presidentJoe Biden addresses his age—if elected, he would be the oldest president in American history—and his selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate.
CBS News
Joe Biden’s “revolutionary institutional changes”The Democratic nominee explains to 60 Minutes what he meant by that phrase and what changes he has in mind
CBS News
Will Kamala Harris push Biden to the left?Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris addresses whether she plans to bring progressive policies into the White House
CBS News
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
10/25/2020: The Republican Ticket, The Democratic TicketLesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..
CBS News
Joe Biden makes the case for why he should be presidentThe former vice president talks with Norah O'Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the "stark" differences between himself and President..
CBS News
Norah O'Donnell American television journalist
Moments from 60 Minutes' interview with Joe BidenNewsworthy moments from the Democratic presidential nominee's talk with Norah O'Donnell ahead of the 2020 election.
CBS News
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, October 23, 2020Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Moments from 60 Minutes interview with President Trump60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
CBS News
President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election InterviewIn an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
CBS News
President Trump on rising COVID-19 casesPresident Trump tells 60 Minutes he believes his administration has done a "great job with COVID." The United States has seen a 40% increase in hospitalizations..
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Joe Biden on expanding the Supreme CourtUnder pressure from his party to consider increasing the number of justices, Biden says that if elected, he’d form a commission to study and advise on..
CBS News
The Trump and Biden ‘60 Minutes’ interviews are airing tonight. Here’s what to expect.The “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates have already attracted attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com
President Trump calls on SCOTUS to end Affordable Care ActPresident Trump calls on the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
CBS News
California State in the western United States
Brother of Rays Pitcher Tyler Glasnow finally gets to see him play this season
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:12Published
California facing extreme weather as Colorado battles raging wildfiresPowerful winds are expected to hit parts of California, and could lead to hundreds of thousands without power. Meanwhile, Colorado continues to battle ferocious..
CBS News
Bobby Soto on The Tax Collector
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this