Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The former vice president talks with Norah O’Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the “stark” differences between himself and President Trump. O'Donnell also speaks with Mr. Biden's running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden in profile

Joe Biden in profile 00:55

 A look at the life and campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden’s tax plan

 Former Vice President Biden lays out how he will pay for several trillion dollars of new spending over the next decade
CBS News

Joe Biden on his age and choice for vice president

 Joe Biden addresses his age—if elected, he would be the oldest president in American history—and his selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate.
CBS News

Joe Biden’s “revolutionary institutional changes”

 The Democratic nominee explains to 60 Minutes what he meant by that phrase and what changes he has in mind
CBS News

Will Kamala Harris push Biden to the left?

 Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris addresses whether she plans to bring progressive policies into the White House
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

10/25/2020: The Republican Ticket, The Democratic Ticket

 Lesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..
CBS News

Joe Biden makes the case for why he should be president

 The former vice president talks with Norah O'Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the "stark" differences between himself and President..
CBS News

Norah O'Donnell Norah O'Donnell American television journalist

Moments from 60 Minutes' interview with Joe Biden

 Newsworthy moments from the Democratic presidential nominee's talk with Norah O'Donnell ahead of the 2020 election.
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, October 23, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Moments from 60 Minutes interview with President Trump

 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
CBS News

President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

 In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
CBS News

President Trump on rising COVID-19 cases

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes he believes his administration has done a "great job with COVID." The United States has seen a 40% increase in hospitalizations..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Joe Biden on expanding the Supreme Court

 Under pressure from his party to consider increasing the number of justices, Biden says that if elected, he’d form a commission to study and advise on..
CBS News

The Trump and Biden ‘60 Minutes’ interviews are airing tonight. Here’s what to expect.

 The “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates have already attracted attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com

President Trump calls on SCOTUS to end Affordable Care Act

 President Trump calls on the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

Brother of Rays Pitcher Tyler Glasnow finally gets to see him play this season [Video]

Brother of Rays Pitcher Tyler Glasnow finally gets to see him play this season

Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow made the start in game one and his older brother, Ted, made the trip from California see Tyler on the big stage.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:12Published

California facing extreme weather as Colorado battles raging wildfires

 Powerful winds are expected to hit parts of California, and could lead to hundreds of thousands without power. Meanwhile, Colorado continues to battle ferocious..
CBS News
Bobby Soto on The Tax Collector [Video]

Bobby Soto on The Tax Collector

The star of a film about California's Chicano culture has said it was "naturaland real" to have white actor Shia LaBeouf also appear in the movie. BobbySoto said LaBeouf's character in the David Ayer film The Tax Collector mimicshis own experiences of growing up on the west side of Los Angeles. The duoplay two enforcers for a crime lord who run into trouble when an old rivalreappears in the gritty crime thriller. Suicide Squad filmmaker Ayer haspreviously defended his decision to cast LaBeouf in the film, saying the actoris “not taking anyone’s work away” because he’s portraying a "whiteboy whogrew up in the hood." Soto told the PA news agency: "It was just natural forsomeone that is a white boy growing up in west Los Angeles to become someonelike that character that you see portrayed in the film, which is somethingthat I grew up around. "I have cousins that are German-Italian and they grewup in west Los Angeles and south Los Angeles just like myself and they gotinto a lot of heavy things themselves. "You see them, they've got big ears,big nose, big jaws, big guys, and they have green eyes or blue eyes and theyare white so it was nothing to discuss, it was more like 'Sure that is part oflife, part of this kind of life.'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half before Election Day; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Obama says Biden 'made me a better president' during rally in North Miami [Video]

Obama says Biden 'made me a better president' during rally in North Miami

Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in rally in North Miami.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:39Published
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Fierce Diablo winds and strongest fire weather this season force power cuts to nearly 400,000 customers in Northern California

 Northern California is preparing for weekend weather conditions that threaten to extend an already devastating 2020 wildfire season.
Upworthy

California Pastor Wants To Take Case Against COVID-19 Restrictions To Supreme Court

 A pastor from California is touring the country to urge evangelical congregations to defy state and local COVID-19 public health rules. He hopes to force a case...
NPR Also reported by •Newsmax

Air Force vet would be California's first Black GOP woman elected to US House

 An Air Force veteran in Southern California would be the state’s first Black Republican woman elected to a U.S. House seat if she’s able to unseat her...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this