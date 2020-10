Biden/Harris campaign heads to 'Fortnite' ahead of Election Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going full-send for the gamer vote.



Ahead of Election Day 2020 (have you made your voting plan yet?), the Biden/Harris ticket is headed to Fortnite. In a new custom map, called "Build Back Better with Biden" and located in "Reboot City," players can complete a solo adventure roughly 20-30... 👓 View full article