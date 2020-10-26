Democrats urge Pence not to attend Barrett vote after COVID outbreak

Sen. Schatz: Barrett confirmation "the most rank hypocrisy I've ever seen"



U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii decried the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the rush to elevate her as "rank hypocrisy" and illustrative of what the Senate had become.

