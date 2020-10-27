Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SCOTUS rules Wisconsin ballots must be received by Election Day

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Wisconsin is one of about 30 states that require absentee ballots be received by Election Day to be counted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Supreme Court rules Wisconsin mail-in ballots must be received by Nov. 3

 The Supreme Court upheld Wisconsin's voting laws, rejecting an effort to require the counting of absentee ballots arriving after Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final Days

 Appearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com

Rallies Are the Core of Trump’s Campaign, and a Font of Lies and Misinformation

 A recent rally in Wisconsin was typical. In 90 minutes, President Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements.
NYTimes.com

Game Day in Green Bay: Empty Sports Bars, Full Hospitals

 Uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in northeast Wisconsin has done what little else could: subdue a city’s urge to cheer on its beloved Packers together.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majority

 Barrett was set to begin work, participate in her first private conference with colleagues, and take her place on the bench, all before Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
USATODAY.com

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News

Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
New Zealand Herald

Election day Election day

Snapchat’s dancing hot dog returns for Election Day

 My cat, Moo, loves to make plans to vote.

There’s just over a week left until Election Day and Snapchat is reviving one of its most beloved..
The Verge

Why not make Election Day a national holiday?

 Voting advocates support it, but election experts say getting the day off isn't the right approach to bolster turnout.
CBS News

Amid national outcry over racism, Californians considers bringing back affirmative action

 Affirmative action in public education and hiring is illegal in California, but Prop 16 supporters hope that changes after Election Day.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Early In-Person Voting Underway In Maryland; More Than 125K Ballots Cast, State Reports [Video]

Early In-Person Voting Underway In Maryland; More Than 125K Ballots Cast, State Reports

More than 125,000 Marylanders have cast their ballots as the state saw its first day of early in-person voting. Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 05:55Published
Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday [Video]

Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday

With just eight days until election day and despite attempts at parliamentary roadblocks by Democrats, Senate Republicans are expected to easily confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:25Published
Long lines as voters wait to cast their ballots in early voting in Maryland, USA [Video]

Long lines as voters wait to cast their ballots in early voting in Maryland, USA

Americans lined up outside polling stations in Maryland to cast their ballots in early voting there.Monday 26 October is the first day of in-person early voting in the state.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this