SCOTUS rules Wisconsin ballots must be received by Election Day
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Wisconsin is one of about 30 states that require absentee ballots be received by Election Day to be counted.
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Supreme Court rules Wisconsin mail-in ballots must be received by Nov. 3The Supreme Court upheld Wisconsin's voting laws, rejecting an effort to require the counting of absentee ballots arriving after Election Day.
USATODAY.com
Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final DaysAppearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com
Rallies Are the Core of Trump’s Campaign, and a Font of Lies and MisinformationA recent rally in Wisconsin was typical. In 90 minutes, President Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements.
NYTimes.com
Game Day in Green Bay: Empty Sports Bars, Full HospitalsUncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in northeast Wisconsin has done what little else could: subdue a city’s urge to cheer on its beloved Packers together.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majorityBarrett was set to begin work, participate in her first private conference with colleagues, and take her place on the bench, all before Election Day.
USATODAY.com
Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justiceAmy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
USATODAY.com
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme CourtThe Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News
Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney BarrettJudge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
New Zealand Herald
Election day
Snapchat’s dancing hot dog returns for Election DayMy cat, Moo, loves to make plans to vote.
There’s just over a week left until Election Day and Snapchat is reviving one of its most beloved..
The Verge
Why not make Election Day a national holiday?Voting advocates support it, but election experts say getting the day off isn't the right approach to bolster turnout.
CBS News
Amid national outcry over racism, Californians considers bringing back affirmative actionAffirmative action in public education and hiring is illegal in California, but Prop 16 supporters hope that changes after Election Day.
USATODAY.com
