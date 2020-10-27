Wisconsin can't count mail-in ballots received after election day, supreme court rules
Tuesday, 27 October 2020
4 hours ago) Court sided with Republicans in 5-3 ruling, awarding party a victory in crusade against expanding voting rights and access
