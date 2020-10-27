Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin can't count mail-in ballots received after election day, supreme court rules

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Court sided with Republicans in 5-3 ruling, awarding party a victory in crusade against expanding voting rights and access
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Wisconsin Absentee Ballot Deadline

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Wisconsin Absentee Ballot Deadline 00:20

 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Wisconsin cannot count mailed-in ballots received after Election Day, siding with Republicans.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote [Video]

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court [Video]

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday with just days to go before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57Published
Amy Coney Barrett Sworn Into Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Sworn Into Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court allows Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day

 The Supreme Court denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans, who sought to stop the state from being able to count mail-in ballots received up to three days...
CBS News

Supreme Court rules that ballots in Wisconsin must be received by Election Day

 The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against a request by Wisconsin Democrats to allow an extension for mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyNYTimes.comNPRWorldNewsBusiness Insider

SELLOUT Justice Roberts betrays again, allows Democrats to count Pennsylvania mail-in ballots 3 days after the election

 (Natural News) The Supreme Court has rejected an effort by Republicans in the state of Pennsylvania to disallow the counting of mail-in ballots that are received...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this