Is America ready to roll out a coronavirus vaccine?

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The earliest a coronavirus vaccine is expected to be ready for FDA authorization is the end of November. The CDC has already given states $200 million to prepare for vaccine distribution -- but will that be enough? Dr. Tara Narula finds out whether the U.S. has the infrastructure in place to safely and efficiently get people the vaccine.
