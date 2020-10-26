Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Oxford vaccine 'will be ready by Christmas' says professor leading the project

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Oxford vaccine 'will be ready by Christmas' says professor leading the projectMedics and high-risk patients are likely to receive Oxford's Covid-19 before the end of the year, the professor leading the project said last night.Adrian Hill said emergency approval would allow those most in need to receive the...
