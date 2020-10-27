|
Keith Raniere Sentencing: Victim Describes Sexual Abuse by Nxivm Leader
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
At his sentencing hearing, a victim told the courtroom that she was 15 when Mr. Raniere first sexually abused her. He is facing life in prison.
|
|
