Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest Poll Shows Biden Opening Gargantuan 17 Point Lead Over Trump In Wisconsin

Daily Caller Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
YUGE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Former VP Joe Biden Has More Than 20% Lead Over President Trump, Gonzales College Polls Says

Former VP Joe Biden Has More Than 20% Lead Over President Trump, Gonzales College Polls Says 01:36

 With just a week to go before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a 25-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Maryland, the latest Gonzales College poll found.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida 10/15 [Video]

Latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida 10/15

These are the latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida. Nationally, Joe Biden takes the lead at 51% and President Trump at 41%. Locally, Joe Biden is at 49% and President Trump at 47%.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published
Joe Biden Expanding Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania [Video]

Joe Biden Expanding Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania

Monmouth University poll shows Biden holding a 12-point lead over Trump.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:41Published
Latest Monmouth U. Poll Shows Joe Biden's Lead Over President Trump Grows To 12-Points Among Likely Pa. Voters [Video]

Latest Monmouth U. Poll Shows Joe Biden's Lead Over President Trump Grows To 12-Points Among Likely Pa. Voters

A new Monmouth University poll has former Vice President Joe Biden with an eight to 11 point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Wants to Pick Off Nevada. But Biden Is Holding a Lead, Our Poll Shows.

 Joe Biden has a six-point advantage in the latest New York Times/Siena College poll of Nevada, where unemployment has soared amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this