Joe Biden leads Donald Trump, 48% to 43% in key battleground state of Wisconsin: Marquette Poll
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to Wednesday's Marquette University Law School Poll.
