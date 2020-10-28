Global  
 

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump, 48% to 43% in key battleground state of Wisconsin: Marquette Poll

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to Wednesday's Marquette University Law School Poll.
News video: US election: Who is winning the swing states?

US election: Who is winning the swing states? 01:19

 A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

DeAndre Hopkins' Ferrari Zoomed Past Arizona Trump Caravan, New Video Shows

 DeAndre Hopkins has publicly claimed he was NOT speeding through a Trump caravan in Arizona on Sunday -- but new video seems to show otherwise. TMZ Sports has..
TMZ.com

Candidates ramp up campaign schedule in final week

 President Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and their running mates are ramping up campaign appearances with less than a week to go until Election Day. CBS..
CBS News

Biden Holds 8-Point Lead in Michigan as He Tries to Reconstruct the ‘Blue Wall’

 While President Trump counted Michigan as one of his most surprising victories in 2016, he is struggling to maintain support among white voters in the state this..
NYTimes.com
Ivanka Trump says no to socialism at Miami rally [Video]

Ivanka Trump says no to socialism at Miami rally

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, hit the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Florida on Tuesday (October 27), where she sought to woo undecided voters one week from Election Day.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Joe Biden and wife Jill vote early in Delaware

 The Democratic presidential candidate votes early in Delaware and answers questions on his healthcare plan.
BBC News
Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden for President [Video]

Harry Styles endorses Joe Biden for President

Harry Styles has backed Joe Biden as the next U.S. President.

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Midwest states report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths

 Illinois is now averaging more COVID-19 cases per day than ever. Wisconsin is getting worse and has to now admit more patients into their field hospital outside..
CBS News

Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game after coach tests positive

 Top-ranked team paused all team activities for at least seven days after six players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19​.
CBS News

Wisconsin's game against Nebraska canceled with Badgers unable to play due to COVID-19 protocol

 This week's college football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been called off due to COVID-19 positives, including Badgers coach Paul Chryst.
USATODAY.com

Live Updates: Wisconsin faces "urgent" COVID crisis as U.S. cases surge

 "There's no way to sugarcoat it—we are facing an urgent crisis and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors, and the..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election: taxation for overseas nationals on agenda as factions battle in Netherlands [Video]

US election: taxation for overseas nationals on agenda as factions battle in Netherlands

Republicans and Democrats living abroad may be opposed in many ways in this most polarised of presidential elections, but agree on one thing: the tax situation for American expatriates needs to change. Jack Parrock reports from the Netherlands.View on euronews

How will Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation battle affect Senate races?

 Republicans' control of the Senate, where they hold a 53-47 majority, could soon be a memory if Democrats win just four seats on Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Marquette University Law School Marquette University Law School

