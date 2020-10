Parents react to coach who attended football game while COVID-19 positive



A Washington County football coach was fired after officials say he attended a scrimmage game knowing that he may have been positive for COVID-19. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:08 Published on September 29, 2020

Gateway High School Closes Building, Cancels Football Game After 2nd Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus



A local high school has canceled its football game and is temporarily closing down after a second student tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published on September 25, 2020