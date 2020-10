Wisconsin Badgers Cancel Nebraska Game Due To COVID-19 Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Wisconsin Badgers football team has canceled its game against Nebraska this Saturday and will pause all team-related activities for at least one week due to COVID-19.



On Wednesday, school officials said the athletic director and chancellor made a joint decision with Big Ten officials.



