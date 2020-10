You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Iowa Kicker Doesn't Regret Kiss Towards NU



Iowa kicker Keith Duncan doesn't regret blowing a kiss to the Nebraska bench following last year's game-winning field goal. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago Gateway High School Closes Building, Cancels Football Game After 2nd Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus



A local high school has canceled its football game and is temporarily closing down after a second student tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published on September 25, 2020 Duncanville HS Versus Nolan Catholic High Football Game Canceled Due To COVID-19



Friday Night Lights won't be happening for two North Texas high school football teams because of a coronavirus outbreak. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:29 Published on September 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Badgers halt, cancel game after COVID outbreak In addition to canceling Saturday's game against Nebraska, the No. 9 Badgers have suspended all football activities for at least a week after an outbreak of...

ESPN 1 hour ago





Tweets about this