Watch live: Philly officials give update on killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The city was bracing for more demonstrations following two nights of protests that set off clashes with police and store break-ins.
Philadelphia shooting: US has 'structural issues' on law enforcement
NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'
Walter Wallace had a mental illness, his family says. Why did police respond?The death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia is only the most recent incident of police fatally shooting someone with a mental illness.
Police smash windows, pull man from car at protestA night of peaceful protests in Philadelphia gave way to more unrest as some demonstrators clashed with police after a Black man was killed by police officers in..
