Watch live: Philly officials give update on killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The city was bracing for more demonstrations following two nights of protests that set off clashes with police and store break-ins.
Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia shooting: US has 'structural issues' on law enforcement [Video]

Philadelphia shooting: US has 'structural issues' on law enforcement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:48Published
NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted' [Video]

NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Walter Wallace had a mental illness, his family says. Why did police respond?

 The death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia is only the most recent incident of police fatally shooting someone with a mental illness.
USATODAY.com

Police smash windows, pull man from car at protest

 A night of peaceful protests in Philadelphia gave way to more unrest as some demonstrators clashed with police after a Black man was killed by police officers in..
USATODAY.com

Dozens Arrested As New Yorkers Protest Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr. [Video]

Dozens Arrested As New Yorkers Protest Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr.

Protests turned violent in Brooklyn of the deadly police-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia. CBS2's John Dias has reaction from the mayor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
Philadelphia sees second night of unrest after killing of Walter Wallace [Video]

Philadelphia sees second night of unrest after killing of Walter Wallace

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:23Published
Community Members Demand Action, Answers At Emergency Meeting With Philly Leaders After Walter Wallace Jr. Killing [Video]

Community Members Demand Action, Answers At Emergency Meeting With Philly Leaders After Walter Wallace Jr. Killing

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:37Published

