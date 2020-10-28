Global  
 

U.K. soccer player Marcus Rashford helps feed disadvantaged kids

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Manchester United soccer player Marcus Rashford has helped underprivileged children get food they need during the pandemic. Now, local restaurants are also stepping in, after the government denied a request to give kids free meals through Christmas. Simon Bates has the story in "London Calling."
