CBS Evening News, October 28, 2020
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm; Boy's baseball bats help Iowa storm victims
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Hurricane Zeta unleashes fury on Louisiana coastHurricane Zeta has begun to batter Mississippi's Gulf Coast with a dangerous storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. (Oct. 28)
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 stormHurricane Zeta hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with devastating winds over 100 mph. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the Category 2 storm.
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know WednesdayWind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Zeta: US Gulf Coast braces as storm takes aimResidents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves on Tuesday for yet another tropical weather strike as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at southeast..
New Zealand Herald
Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America
Boy makes wood bats from storm debris to raise funds for victimsA 12-year-old boy in Iowa is making a bid to be the MVP of his community by helping people affected by a massive storm.
CBS News
Boy's baseball bats help Iowa storm victimsA 12-year-old boy from Iowa used debris from a powerful storm to make baseball bats, and raise funds for his community. Chip Reid shares his story.
CBS News
Biden’s homestretch ambition both encourages and unsettles Democrats.Joe Biden’s decision to campaign in Iowa and Georgia in the waning days of the campaign has unsettled Democrats who want him to focus on more crucial states..
NYTimes.com
Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final DaysAppearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com
