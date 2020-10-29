Global  
 

CBS Evening News, October 28, 2020

CBS News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm; Boy's baseball bats help Iowa storm victims
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
 Khaled Alayli stated his new position Monday at Fresh Farms in Niles. It is similar to the work he did at Jewel in Glenview, which did reverse course and offered him a job at a different location. He declined.

Hurricane Zeta unleashes fury on Louisiana coast

 Hurricane Zeta has begun to batter Mississippi's Gulf Coast with a dangerous storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. (Oct. 28)
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Zeta hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with devastating winds over 100 mph. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the Category 2 storm.
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Wind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta: US Gulf Coast braces as storm takes aim

 Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves on Tuesday for yet another tropical weather strike as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at southeast..
New Zealand Herald

Boy makes wood bats from storm debris to raise funds for victims

 A 12-year-old boy in Iowa is making a bid to be the MVP of his community by helping people affected by a massive storm.
CBS News

Boy's baseball bats help Iowa storm victims

 A 12-year-old boy from Iowa used debris from a powerful storm to make baseball bats, and raise funds for his community. Chip Reid shares his story.
CBS News

Biden’s homestretch ambition both encourages and unsettles Democrats.

 Joe Biden’s decision to campaign in Iowa and Georgia in the waning days of the campaign has unsettled Democrats who want him to focus on more crucial states..
NYTimes.com

Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final Days

 Appearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com

CBS News

