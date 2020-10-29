|
Hurricane Zeta damage: See aftermath photos, video from across Louisiana, New Orleans
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
See damage caused by Hurricane Zeta across Louisiana and New Orleans after it made landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10Published
Hurricane Zeta’s Winds Swept the Gulf Coast, Leaving Another Mess to Clean UpIt was the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana during a busy and brutal hurricane season. Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana and Mississippi were..
NYTimes.com
Storm Zeta racing along after slamming into LouisianaIt hit land as a strong Category 2 hurricane but quickly lost punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm after speeding through Mississippi into Alabama.
CBS News
Hurricane floods casino parking garageFloodwaters from Hurricane Zeta engulfed the parking garage of a hotel-casino in Biloxi, Mississippi on Wednesday, as Hurricane Zeta moved through the low-lying..
USATODAY.com
New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana
Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary LouisianaHurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New..
New Zealand Herald
Live updates: Hurricane Zeta targets LouisianaZeta is expected to slam New Orleans with a direct hit on Wednesday. The Category 2 storm is gaining strength as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta live updates: Storm speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana; landfall expected Wednesday afternoonHurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon just south of New Orleans.
USATODAY.com
