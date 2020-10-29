Global  
 

Hurricane Zeta damage: See aftermath photos, video from across Louisiana, New Orleans

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
See damage caused by Hurricane Zeta across Louisiana and New Orleans after it made landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
 
Video Credit: WDSU - Published
News video: Part of Plaquemines Parish church collapses from Zeta's winds

Part of Plaquemines Parish church collapses from Zeta's winds 01:28

 Part of the Belle Chasse Independent Church off Route 23 collapsed Wednesday following Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm [Video]

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Hurricane Zeta’s Winds Swept the Gulf Coast, Leaving Another Mess to Clean Up

 It was the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana during a busy and brutal hurricane season. Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana and Mississippi were..
NYTimes.com

Storm Zeta racing along after slamming into Louisiana

 It hit land as a strong Category 2 hurricane but quickly lost punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm after speeding through Mississippi into Alabama.
CBS News

Hurricane floods casino parking garage

 Floodwaters from Hurricane Zeta engulfed the parking garage of a hotel-casino in Biloxi, Mississippi on Wednesday, as Hurricane Zeta moved through the low-lying..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

 Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New..
New Zealand Herald

Live updates: Hurricane Zeta targets Louisiana

 Zeta is expected to slam New Orleans with a direct hit on Wednesday. The Category 2 storm is gaining strength as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta live updates: Storm speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana; landfall expected Wednesday afternoon

 Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon just south of New Orleans.
USATODAY.com

