Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves for yet another tropical weather strike Tuesday after Zeta raked across the Yucatan Peninsula on a track that forecasters said would likely bring it ashore south of New Orleans as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes: Laura, blamed for at least 27 Louisiana deaths after it struck in August, and Delta, which exacerbated Laura’s damage in the same area weeks later.

This time, Zeta — with 65 mph (100 kph) winds and centered 485 miles (785 kilometers) south of the Mississippi River's mouth — was on a track for southeast Louisiana. Its approach frayed nerves in New Orleans, where thousands of evacuees left homeless by Laura are sheltered in hotels.

“It really is scary, and I don’t know what to do,” said Yolanda Lockett, who evacuated her Lake Charles apartment — now a rain-soaked, moldy mess — ahead of Laura at the end of August. “I’m physically and mentally tired,” she said, standing outside a New Orleans hotel.

Hurricane warnings went up from the central Louisiana coast to the Alabama state line. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency ahead of the storm. And commercial fishermen began a familiar hurricane preparation ritual.

“We’re getting pretty good at it for doing it five times this season so far," said Robert Campo as he readied his marina at Shell Beach for the storm. The routine includes removing gas pumps used to fuel boats, loading frozen bait onto old school buses that have been converted into mobile freezer units and tying down trash...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 00:59

 Hurricane Zeta will make landfall twice... Once in the Yucatan and another along the U.S. Gulf Coast

Aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula [Video]

Aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 1 storm along the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night, October 26.Resorts along the coast were lashed by strong winds and heavy rains.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Hurricane Zeta heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula [Video]

Hurricane Zeta heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Zeta is taking a similar track to Hurricane Delta, as it strikes near Cozumel and then heading towards the Northern Gulf Coast while strong winds and waves can be seen in Benito Juárez, Mexi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
High winds batter Mexican coast ahead of Hurricane Zeta [Video]

High winds batter Mexican coast ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Coastal areas of Mexico are already being hit with high winds ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Zeta.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

