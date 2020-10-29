NYC Early Voting Total Nears 600,000 After Five Days
Thursday, 29 October 2020 (
4 days ago) Voting at the Andrew Freedman Home on October 29, 2020
Wednesday had the second highest day of early voting so far. [ more › ]
