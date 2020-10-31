Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polling Hours Extended, New Site Open In Manhattan This Weekend To Ease Long Early Voting Lines In New York City

CBS 2 Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The NYC Board of Elections extended voting hours in this weekend and added a new polling site in Manhattan to help ease the long lines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Extended Polling Hours, New Site Opens In Manhattan To Ease Long Early Voting Lines In New York City

Extended Polling Hours, New Site Opens In Manhattan To Ease Long Early Voting Lines In New York City 02:24

 Nearly 840,000 people already cast their ballots in New York City before polls opened on day eight of early voting Saturday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amusement Park, Arcade Owners Plead With Gov. Cuomo To Let Them Open Safely [Video]

Amusement Park, Arcade Owners Plead With Gov. Cuomo To Let Them Open Safely

Life is like a roller coaster, with ups and downs. But New York’s amusement park and arcade owners say they won’t survive the downs much longer. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts [Video]

ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts

ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts . On Thursday, ESPN informed its employees in a company-wide memo that it would be executing a round of layoffs. . The memo was sent by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Election Officials Urge Patience as Ballot Count Continues [Video]

Election Officials Urge Patience as Ballot Count Continues

Election Officials Urge Patience, as Ballot Count Continues. A joint statement was issued from both the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Long Lines At Polling Places Persist On Day 6 Of Early Voting In New York City

 Voters in Brownsville lined up early again, despite rainy weather. But, elected officials said early voting turnout is lower there than in other parts of the...
CBS 2