Polling Hours Extended, New Site Open In Manhattan This Weekend To Ease Long Early Voting Lines In New York City
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The NYC Board of Elections extended voting hours in this weekend and added a new polling site in Manhattan to help ease the long lines.
