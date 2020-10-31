How Michael Skakel's Murder Case Unfolded

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel will not be retried in 1975 killing https://t.co/IlmGn1Y201 26 minutes ago TribLIVE.com Michael Skakel, 15 at the time of Moxley’s death and now 60, served more than 11 years in prison before being freed… https://t.co/3WQRcKkNJz 1 hour ago RD Carrington Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, 60, will NOT be retried for bludgeoning death of Connecticut ...… https://t.co/TbmIYaqktm 7 hours ago Michael Dalleh Kennedy cousin Skakel will not be retried in 1975 killing - https://t.co/KPhlg26ulL 9 hours ago FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: NO RETRIAL: The case drew wide attention because of the Kennedy name, Michael Skakel’s rich family, numerous theories about who… 9 hours ago FOX61 State opts not to prosecute Kennedy cousin Skakel again https://t.co/hCgL9c4fjY 12 hours ago Aliveritas RT @fox5ny: A prosecutor said Friday that Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel will not face a second trial in the killing of Martha Moxley.​ http… 13 hours ago Fox5NY A prosecutor said Friday that Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel will not face a second trial in the killing of Martha M… https://t.co/imsWeFCmyx 14 hours ago