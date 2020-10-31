Global  
 

How Michael Skakel's Murder Case Unfolded

NYTimes.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prosecutors in Connecticut said they did not have enough evidence to pursue a second trial against Michael C. Skakel, who was convicted of killing Martha Moxley in 1975 when they were both 15.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Kennedy Cousin Michael Skakel Won't Have Second Trial In Martha Moxley Murder

Kennedy Cousin Michael Skakel Won't Have Second Trial In Martha Moxley Murder 00:24

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

