You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs?



CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:24 Published 2 weeks ago Boise State football to open against Utah State Saturday



The Broncos will open the shortened eight-game season against Utah State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. While the Broncos will make their return to the field, fans will not be making a.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago Cousin Sal on Week 6 Buccaneers Vs. Packers match up: 'It's going to be a tight game' | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Green Bay Packers for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, and Cousin Sal thinks it'll be a close race for the win. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this