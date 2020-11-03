|
At least 1 killed and several wounded in Vienna terror attack
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
At least one person was killed in a terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Several others were wounded, and the alleged attackers were on the run. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vienna Capital of Austria
Shooting leaves 1 dead and several injured in ViennaMultiple suspects armed with rifles opened fire in Vienna on Monday, killing one and injuring several others, local police said.
CBS News
Several injured in Vienna shooting, police sayOne attacker is dead and another on the run as police set up road blocks in the Austrian capital.
BBC News
Police operation at Vienna synagogue, shots firedA large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire today, police in the Austrian capital said."There are several injured persons,"..
New Zealand Herald
Austria Country in Central Europe
Europe’s virus woes multiply with leaders drifting to lockdownsUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became Europe’s latest leader to retreat from a no-lockdown pledge, faced with a virus pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on..
WorldNews
Austria orders curfew and shuts restaurants to fight 'exploding' CovidVienna: Austria on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service as a surge in coronavirus..
WorldNews
Portugal, Austria & England announce lockdowns as Europe increasingly toughens Covid-19 restrictions amid fierce protestsPortugal has become the latest European state to announce new coronavirus restrictions, as Austria and England also prepare for lockdown, amid public backlash in..
WorldNews
Charlie D'Agata
Actor Johnny Depp loses libel lawsuit in London courtA London court has ruled against actor Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports for CBSN.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this