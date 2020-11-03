Global  
 

At least 1 killed and several wounded in Vienna terror attack

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
At least one person was killed in a terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Several others were wounded, and the alleged attackers were on the run. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.
Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown

Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown

 Gunmen have opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna beforea coronavirus lockdown, in a terror attack that left at least two dead —including one of the attackers — and 15 wounded, authorities said.

