What is the Electoral College and How Does it Work?
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It’s the Electoral College, not the national popular vote, that determines who wins the presidency.
United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States
US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow pathPresident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Biden has many paths to White House, Trump has fewPresident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the White House. Biden's is appreciably wider.Winning the US Electoral College is..
New Zealand Herald
Hillary Clinton joins Electoral College 4 years after it cost her the presidency: 'Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe'Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is one of 29 Democratic electors for New York state in 2020.
USATODAY.com
The ghost haunting the 2020 election(CNN)What is haunting the campaign of 2020? The ghost of 2016, when Donald Trump overcame dismal mid-October polls and eked out a surprise Electoral College..
WorldNews
