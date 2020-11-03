Global  
 

What is the Electoral College and How Does it Work?

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It’s the Electoral College, not the national popular vote, that determines who wins the presidency.
News video: Why does the electoral vote matter more than the popular vote?

Why does the electoral vote matter more than the popular vote? 01:22

 President Trump and President George W. Bush won the electoral vote during the election, but not the popular vote. How does the electoral college work?

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Biden has many paths to White House, Trump has few

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the White House. Biden's is appreciably wider.Winning the US Electoral College is..
New Zealand Herald

Hillary Clinton joins Electoral College 4 years after it cost her the presidency: 'Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe'

 Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is one of 29 Democratic electors for New York state in 2020.
USATODAY.com

The ghost haunting the 2020 election

 (CNN)What is haunting the campaign of 2020? The ghost of 2016, when Donald Trump overcame dismal mid-October polls and eked out a surprise Electoral College..
WorldNews

Here's what your vote will mean in the electoral college Tuesday

There is a lot at stake in the 2020 election. Four states are up for grabs. They all went red in 2016. We're taking an in-depth look at the numbers.

The latest Siena College/NYT poll shows four states are up for grabs. They all went red in 2016.

