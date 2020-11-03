Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden sweeps vote in tiny New Hampshire town

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden got all five votes for President when the town of Dixville Notch voted just after midnight on election day. President Donald Trump won the midnight voting in second town, Millsfield, 16-5. (Nov. 3)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins 00:34

 Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump and Biden: a contrasting approach to foreign relations [Video]

Trump and Biden: a contrasting approach to foreign relations

The differences in approach to foreign relations between President Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden are arguably as pronounced as any two candidates from their parties have ever been. They have contrasting views on Russia, North Korea, China and the European Union amongst others. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published
Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy [Video]

Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy

Joe Biden was not yet 30 when he won an election to become a US Senator - but his victory was immediately marred by tragedy when his wife and one of his children were killed in a car crash. Euronews plots his course to within touching distance of the Oval Office. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:25Published
Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections [Video]

Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections

Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram, a native village of US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is all decked up with hoardings showing support to her. The villagers offered prayers at a temple for her victory in US elections. Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published
Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden [Video]

Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden

Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

New Hampshire New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States

Nature: White Mountain National Forest

 "Sunday Morning" takes us to the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Videographer: Michael Clark.
CBS News

Are 'ballot selfies' legal? Depends where you are voting, it's punishable in some states

 California, Colorado and New Hampshire are among more than 20 states where it's legal to take a ballot selfie.
USATODAY.com
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Iowa Sen. Ernst in tough reelection race against Greenfield

 DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six years after Iowa voters overwhelmingly elected her to the U.S. Senate, Republican Joni Ernst faces a tough challenge from Democrat..
WorldNews

Joe Biden’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented Joseph R. Biden Jr. throughout 2020 from his Democratic primary struggles to his socially distant campaign against..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump struggling with key female demographic - especially middle class women [Video]

Trump struggling with key female demographic - especially middle class women

Polls suggest that the key female demographic is deserting Donald Trump in significant enough numbers to influence the outcome of the election. His support is particularly weak amongst middle class females, who helped him win in 2016. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:03Published

US Election 2020: Americans to vote in most divisive poll in decades

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Monday made last-ditch efforts to persuade voters in key swing states.
BBC News

Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources say

 New York/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the US elections, as it tires of the negative..
WorldNews

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Unincorporated community in New Hampshire, United States


Millsfield, New Hampshire Millsfield, New Hampshire Township in Coos County, New Hampshire, United States


Related videos from verified sources

Key Takeaways From the Trump and Biden Town Hall Meetings [Video]

Key Takeaways From the Trump and Biden Town Hall Meetings

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden held duelling televised Town Hall Meetings on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined [Video]

More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined

ABC's coverage of Joe Biden's town hall averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night. The viewer count easily surpassed the Nielsen ratings for President Trump's town hall on NBC. The Trump town..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden, Trump Host Separate Town Halls [Video]

Biden, Trump Host Separate Town Halls

Laura Podesta reports on the presidential candidate’s separate town halls Thursday evening. (3:59)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:59Published

Related news from verified sources

They want us dead if Trump wins, and to punish conservatives if Biden wins

 (Natural News) Win or lose, liberals are planning to make Trump supporters pay. (Article by Susan Duclos republished from AllNewsPipeline.com) If Joe Biden wins...
NaturalNews.com

John McLaughlin to Newsmax TV: With Good Turnout, Trump Wins

 President Donald Trump's campaign pollster told Newsmax TV on Monday that President Donald Trump has the voters to beat Joe Biden, and it will come down to...
Newsmax

Dr. Birx Opposes Trump, Urges All-Out COVID Response

 Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force issued a blunt report on Monday in which she calls for an all-out response to...
Newsmax


Tweets about this