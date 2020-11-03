Biden sweeps vote in tiny New Hampshire town
Democrat Joe Biden got all five votes for President when the town of Dixville Notch voted just after midnight on election day. President Donald Trump won the midnight voting in second town, Millsfield, 16-5. (Nov. 3)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump and Biden: a contrasting approach to foreign relations
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:20Published
Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:25Published
Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States
Nature: White Mountain National Forest"Sunday Morning" takes us to the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Videographer: Michael Clark.
CBS News
Are 'ballot selfies' legal? Depends where you are voting, it's punishable in some statesCalifornia, Colorado and New Hampshire are among more than 20 states where it's legal to take a ballot selfie.
USATODAY.com
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Iowa Sen. Ernst in tough reelection race against GreenfieldDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six years after Iowa voters overwhelmingly elected her to the U.S. Senate, Republican Joni Ernst faces a tough challenge from Democrat..
WorldNews
Joe Biden’s 2020New York Times photographers have documented Joseph R. Biden Jr. throughout 2020 from his Democratic primary struggles to his socially distant campaign against..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump struggling with key female demographic - especially middle class women
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:03Published
US Election 2020: Americans to vote in most divisive poll in decadesDonald Trump and Joe Biden on Monday made last-ditch efforts to persuade voters in key swing states.
BBC News
Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources sayNew York/Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the US elections, as it tires of the negative..
WorldNews
Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Unincorporated community in New Hampshire, United States
Millsfield, New Hampshire Township in Coos County, New Hampshire, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this