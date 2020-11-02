Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harrison Ford Remembers ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Sean Connery: ‘God, We Had Fun’

The Wrap Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Harrison Ford Remembers ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Sean Connery: ‘God, We Had Fun’Harrison Ford is remembering his onscreen father Sean Connery from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” after the James Bond actor died on Saturday at age 90.

“He was my father…not in life…but in ‘Indy 3,'” Ford said in a statement to TheWrap. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Connery joined Ford as Henry Jones Sr. in the Indiana Jones franchise in 1989’s third Indy film. And George Lucas, who created the franchise, also previously issued his own tribute to Connery.

*Also Read:* Hollywood Remembers Sean Connery: 'A Legend on Screen and Off'

“Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad,” Lucas said in a statement. “With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him.  My thoughts are with his family.”

Connery, who passed away in his home in the Bahamas on Saturday at age 90, played James Bond across seven films, and he won an Oscar for his work in “The Untouchables” in 1987. His final film role came in “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” in 2003.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Sean Connery Appreciation: Screen Legend Left Audiences Shaken, Stirred, as Bond and Beyond

Beyond Bond: Sean Connery's 14 Most Memorable Non-007 Film Roles

Harrison Ford and Ed Helms Set Sail for Seafaring Comedy 'The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire' at STXfilms
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery 01:26

 Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery, who died last week aged 90.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery [Video]

Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Connery on screen from 007 to dad of Indiana Jones [Video]

Connery on screen from 007 to dad of Indiana Jones

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of famous film rolls.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:58Published
Harrison Ford Tells Leaders "The Climate Crisis Is Real" [Video]

Harrison Ford Tells Leaders "The Climate Crisis Is Real"

Harrison Ford blasted world leaders for failing to take action against climate change. The actor who played Han Solo and Indiana Jones told leaders; “The climate crisis is real". He went on to say..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Sean Connery: Harrison Ford's pays tribute to 'dear friend'

 The actor, who starred with Sir Sean in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, says: "God we had fun".
BBC News

Harrison Ford recalls working with his Indiana Jones dad Sean Connery
Indian Express

Harrison Ford Remembers Sean Connery With Fitting 'Indiana Jones' Tribute

 Harrison Ford is paying tribute to Sean Connery, who passed away over the weekend. The two starred as son and father in the Indiana Jones franchise wrote a...
Just Jared


Tweets about this