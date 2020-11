You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan lead tributes to Sean Connery



Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sir Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 13 hours ago Trending: Daniel Craig pays tribute to Sean Connery, Ashlee Simpson welcomes baby boy, and Lori Loughlin begins two-month prison



In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now.... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery



Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this